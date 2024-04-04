Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $144,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 117.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.41.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $76.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

