Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $176.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 370,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.5% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $176,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $522.01 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $509.34 and a 200-day moving average of $472.47. The firm has a market cap of $403.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

