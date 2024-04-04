Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $6.40 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 185,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.36.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $46.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average is $38.90. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.