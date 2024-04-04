Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 149.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in GSK by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in GSK by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 18.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 64.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,625,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,927,000 after purchasing an additional 638,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $41.55 on Thursday. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 52.82%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

