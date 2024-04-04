Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $94,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,015,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,594,616,000 after buying an additional 113,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $884,893,000 after buying an additional 149,026 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $748,271,000 after buying an additional 231,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after buying an additional 662,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

PXD opened at $269.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $196.74 and a 1-year high of $270.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

