Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Invests $40,000 in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 191,846 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 20.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,953 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 19.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 175,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $40.24 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

