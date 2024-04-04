Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,893 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $10,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $35.79 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on ENB

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.