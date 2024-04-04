Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.62 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.64.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

