Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 359,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average of $44.43. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.