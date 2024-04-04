Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SYF opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $43.83.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,106 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.31.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

