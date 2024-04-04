Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the third quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the third quarter worth $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BME stock opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.99. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $43.20.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

