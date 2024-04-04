Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after acquiring an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LULU opened at $374.01 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.93 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $450.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.19.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $610.00 to $546.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.29.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

