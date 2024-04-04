Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 1,023 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $21,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth $34,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH opened at $115.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.99. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $119.59. The company has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

