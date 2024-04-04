Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 1,500 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $12,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.83.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

AMP stock opened at $436.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $408.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.85 and a twelve month high of $440.64.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total transaction of $1,546,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total transaction of $1,546,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.