Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 790 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. WESCO International makes up about 1.2% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned about 0.37% of WESCO International worth $33,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 89,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth $3,883,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 98,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,636,000 after purchasing an additional 25,274 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth $4,078,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $836,999.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,253,922.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,333,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WESCO International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WESCO International from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.50.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WCC opened at $174.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $121.90 and a one year high of $195.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. WESCO International’s payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

