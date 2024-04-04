Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 919 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hill Island Financial LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $114.12 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $115.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.47 and its 200 day moving average is $103.41.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

