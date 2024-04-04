Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

