Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 183,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

