Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $205.78 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.65 and a 200-day moving average of $188.97.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

