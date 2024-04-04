Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,459 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. boosted its stake in Target by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $175.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.25. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.12.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

