Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Marriott International by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,904,000 after purchasing an additional 116,615 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,601,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Marriott International by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.2 %

MAR opened at $250.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.02. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.01 and a 12 month high of $256.53. The firm has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 over the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

