Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $243.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.08 and a 200-day moving average of $244.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $229.85 and a 1-year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BDX

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.