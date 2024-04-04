Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $106.68 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

