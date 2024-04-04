Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,703 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 140,774 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 31,641 shares in the last quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378,428 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 103,834 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.24.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $28.03 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.