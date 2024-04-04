Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 106 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,364,000 after buying an additional 186,705 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 50,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 163.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $118.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.12. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $119.69.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

