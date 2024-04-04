Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 107 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWP opened at $112.24 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

