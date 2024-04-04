Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,082 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $84.32 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

