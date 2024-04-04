Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 180 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $106.68 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.65.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

