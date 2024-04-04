Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,839 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,573,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,522 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,841,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,358,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375,400 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after purchasing an additional 320,206 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $32.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1561 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

