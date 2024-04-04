Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 2,529 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.1% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $30,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 584,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $130,075,000 after acquiring an additional 91,987 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 24,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.
Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of LOW opened at $240.71 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.
Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.33.
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
