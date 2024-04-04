Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 4,471 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 183,121 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 38,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $42.84 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $180.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

