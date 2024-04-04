Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 4,865 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $12,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Aflac by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $85.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $86.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AFL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AFL

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.