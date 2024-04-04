Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 50 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in United Rentals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $706.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $673.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $552.11. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $732.37.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.20.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

