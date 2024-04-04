Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 750 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 87.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWB opened at $285.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.54 and a 200 day moving average of $258.44. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $221.31 and a 52-week high of $288.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

