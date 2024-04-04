Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 76 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $442,477,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $207,590,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% during the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,532,000 after buying an additional 1,213,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 503.3% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,002,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,113,000 after buying an additional 836,039 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $140.63 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

