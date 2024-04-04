Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 896 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dover worth $13,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Dover by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 557,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,612,000 after buying an additional 29,096 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Dover by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 202,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,145,000 after purchasing an additional 53,273 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Dover by 15.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dover by 2,173.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,997,000 after buying an additional 781,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $174.37 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $178.28. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.50.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.40.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

