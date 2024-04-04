Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Takes $96,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU opened at $114.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $115.29.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

