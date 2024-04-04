Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 237.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,573,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,522 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,841,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,358,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after purchasing an additional 320,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares during the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $32.00 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $32.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

