Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 596,042 shares in the company, valued at $148,378,695.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $250.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.02. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.01 and a one year high of $256.53. The company has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.