Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,950 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.45.

Baxter International Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE BAX opened at $43.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $50.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.11.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

