Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Femasys in a report released on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.64). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Femasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Femasys’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Femasys alerts:

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,329.10% and a negative return on equity of 119.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million.

FEMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Femasys in a research note on Monday.

Get Our Latest Report on FEMY

Femasys Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of FEMY stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. Femasys has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMY. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Femasys by 4.1% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 232,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Femasys by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 67,638 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Femasys during the third quarter worth $295,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Femasys during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Femasys during the third quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.