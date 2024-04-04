Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.35. Approximately 3,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.37.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th.
The Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (FPFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in preferred and other income producing securities rated at least BB, issued by domestic and foreign issuers, with no specific target maturity. FPFD was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.
