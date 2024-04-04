Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.35. Approximately 3,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59.

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter.

The Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (FPFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in preferred and other income producing securities rated at least BB, issued by domestic and foreign issuers, with no specific target maturity. FPFD was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

