FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Down to $4.85

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $4.51. FIGS shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 610,173 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.87.

FIGS Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $759.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FIGS

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $25,542.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,311.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $25,542.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,311.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $163,353.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 499,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,896.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,535 shares of company stock valued at $311,528 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in FIGS by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,032,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FIGS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,390,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,115,000 after acquiring an additional 112,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FIGS by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,542,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,188,000 after acquiring an additional 297,243 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FIGS by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,083 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in FIGS by 121.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,079,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,340 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Recommended Stories

