Financial Review: BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) versus Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BETS)

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) and Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BETS) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and Bit Brother’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26% Bit Brother N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BTCS and Bit Brother’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.34 million 18.74 -$15.89 million $0.56 2.86 Bit Brother $2.88 million N/A N/A ($0.04) -68.12

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bit Brother has higher revenue and earnings than BTCS. Bit Brother is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BTCS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

3.5% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Bit Brother shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Bit Brother shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BTCS and Bit Brother, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bit Brother 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTCS presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.50%. Given BTCS’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than Bit Brother.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Bit Brother

Bit Brother Limited engages in the retail and distribution of specialty tea products in China. The company offers tea-based beverages, including fresh milk tea, fruit tea, milk cap tea, etc.; light meals comprising salads, sandwiches, pasta, steak, burritos, and other healthy options; and pastries, such as fresh baked bread, fresh baked cakes, frosting cakes, etc. It is also involved in the blockchain technology and digital asset mining business; and provision of business management services and license trademarks to retail store owners. The company was formerly known as Urban Tea, Inc. and changed its name to Bit Brother Limited in May 2021. Bit Brother Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Changsha, the People's Republic of China.

