Financial Survey: Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) & Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Essex Property Trust and Federal Realty Investment Trust are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Essex Property Trust and Federal Realty Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust 3 9 7 0 2.21 Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 2 8 0 2.80

Earnings and Valuation

Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $245.30, indicating a potential upside of 3.28%. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $112.60, indicating a potential upside of 12.40%. Given Federal Realty Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Federal Realty Investment Trust is more favorable than Essex Property Trust.

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust $1.67 billion 9.13 $405.83 million $6.31 37.64 Federal Realty Investment Trust $1.13 billion 7.34 $236.99 million $2.80 35.78

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Realty Investment Trust. Federal Realty Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $9.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Essex Property Trust pays out 155.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 155.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years and Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 57 consecutive years. Federal Realty Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.5% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust 24.31% 7.10% 3.29% Federal Realty Investment Trust 20.93% 8.35% 2.85%

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Federal Realty Investment Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 102 properties include approximately 3,300 tenants, in 26 million commercial square feet, and approximately 3,100 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 56 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT.

