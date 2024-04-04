First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 1,201 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,201 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 262,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

