First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 1.2% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $84.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.12. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $70.91 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

