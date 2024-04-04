First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 153,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 180,919 shares.The stock last traded at $40.83 and had previously closed at $41.00.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.44.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after buying an additional 988,586 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,104,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,569,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after acquiring an additional 132,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,242,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,249,000 after purchasing an additional 39,797 shares during the period.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

