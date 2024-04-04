First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 153,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 180,919 shares.The stock last traded at $40.83 and had previously closed at $41.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.44.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%.
About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
