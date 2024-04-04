First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 342,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 460,792 shares.The stock last traded at $24.54 and had previously closed at $25.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FWRG. Barclays upped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.20 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 4.62%. First Watch Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $307,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,921.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $307,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,921.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 121,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $2,982,777.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,559,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,091,741 shares of company stock valued at $170,160,841. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 3,232.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

