Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 4,163 Shares

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $13,113.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five Point alerts:

On Thursday, March 28th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,251 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $4,003.20.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 7,732 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $24,665.08.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 7,556 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $21,081.24.

On Thursday, January 4th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,543 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $13,856.15.

Five Point Stock Performance

Shares of Five Point stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $458.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.43. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 2.89%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Point from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Five Point

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Point

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 826,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 121,337 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Five Point by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,234 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Five Point by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 694,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 90,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Five Point by 386.1% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 102,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 81,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.